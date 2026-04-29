SOL Capital Management CO Buys 31,069 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,912 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO's holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,769 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 904,532 shares of the company's stock worth $41,509,000 after acquiring an additional 246,460 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,781 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koa Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the company's stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Brookfield Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE BN opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. Brookfield Corporation has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.74%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield's payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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