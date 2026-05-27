Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI Position Cut by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,965 shares of the company's stock after selling 162,603 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.48% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $15,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,940,000 after purchasing an additional 248,762 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 2,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,311 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 623.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,794 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,078,000 after purchasing an additional 130,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,263,000 after purchasing an additional 474,087 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $4,098,804.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $415,353.60. This represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 36,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $2,750,264.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 114,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,516,551.71. The trade was a 24.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

SEI opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74 and a beta of 1.25. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEI. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Solaris Energy Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Solaris Energy Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here