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Solaris Resources Inc. $SLSR Stake Lowered by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Solaris Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • TD Waterhouse Canada cut its stake in Solaris Resources by 12.6% in Q4 to 850,553 shares (about 0.51% ownership, ~$6.77M), while other institutions like Helikon (+41.6% to 6.81M shares) and newcomers Mirae Asset and JPMorgan added sizable positions.
  • HC Wainwright raised its price target on Solaris from $16 to $18 and kept a "buy" rating; MarketBeat's average analyst target and consensus also sit at $18/Buy.
  • Shares opened at $10.16, down ~2.9%, with a market cap of $1.70B and a 12‑month range of $3.40–$11.43; Solaris focuses on copper and gold exploration, with the flagship Warintza copper project in Ecuador.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Solaris Resources.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its position in Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR - Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,553 shares of the company's stock after selling 123,061 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Solaris Resources worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Resources by 41.6% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 6,811,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,390,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $15,017,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,968,687 shares of the company's stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Solaris Resources by 9.9% during the third quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,648,200 shares of the company's stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $9,012,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Solaris Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLSR

Solaris Resources Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SLSR opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.03. Solaris Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Resources NYSEAMERICAN: SLSR is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery, acquisition and advancement of large-scale copper and gold deposits across the Americas. Established in 2017, the company focuses on generating high-potential projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions and applying innovative exploration techniques to de-risk assets at an early stage. Solaris leverages a multidisciplinary technical team to identify and systematically evaluate resource targets with district-scale potential.

The company's flagship asset is the Warintza copper project in southeastern Ecuador, where Solaris has assembled a strategic land position in the emerging Andean copper belt.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Solaris Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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