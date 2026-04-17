Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,417 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 158,242 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.27% of Solventum worth $36,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Solventum by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Solventum by 78.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 370 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

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Solventum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $68.82 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $88.20.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Solventum had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 18.69%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Solventum's quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOLV. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "sell" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Solventum from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Solventum from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Solventum

Insider Buying and Selling at Solventum

In other Solventum news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 1,475 shares of Solventum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.03 per share, with a total value of $100,344.25. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $342,803.17. This trade represents a 41.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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