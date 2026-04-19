South Shore Capital Advisors Takes $9.17 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,310 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,174,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.7% of South Shore Capital Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,979 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 15,779 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total value of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,605,814.08. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,794 shares of company stock worth $104,854,147 over the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $341.68 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $306.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $349.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

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