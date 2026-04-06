Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. $LIEN

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 478,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Chicago Atlantic BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,784,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC by 1,913.1% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 206,367 shares of the company's stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 196,116 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC by 227.7% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 195,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 136,110 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 183,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company's stock.

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Chicago Atlantic BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIEN opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.28. Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 33.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.2%. Chicago Atlantic BDC's payout ratio is 170.00%.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Profile

Chicago Atlantic BDC NASDAQ: LIEN is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC). It focuses on providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies that demonstrate strong growth potential. Through its public listing, the company offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of private credit and equity investments aimed at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.

The company's investment strategy centers on structuring customized credit facilities, including senior secured loans, unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

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