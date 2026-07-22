S&P Global Inc. $SPGI is Rit Capital Partners PLC's 4th Largest Position

Rit Capital Partners PLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 8.6% of Rit Capital Partners PLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rit Capital Partners PLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,873,340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,451,971,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,354,796,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,398,991,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 3.9%

SPGI opened at $430.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $422.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.53. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $520.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $533.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Key Headlines Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Benzinga

JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Positive Sentiment: S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. PR Newswire

S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Zacks

Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. American Banking News

Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Online value-investor chatter has been positive on SPGI, comparing it favorably with other high-profile names, but this is more sentiment than a fundamental catalyst. Insider Monkey

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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