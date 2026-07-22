S&P Global Inc. $SPGI is Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's 10th Largest Position

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,452 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.9% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.47% of S&P Global worth $593,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 211,509 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $89,963,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in S&P Global by 552.1% during the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665,211 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $282,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in S&P Global by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,514 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $533.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Benzinga

JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Positive Sentiment: S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. PR Newswire

S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Zacks

Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. American Banking News

Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Online value-investor chatter has been positive on SPGI, comparing it favorably with other high-profile names, but this is more sentiment than a fundamental catalyst. Insider Monkey

S&P Global Stock Down 3.9%

SPGI stock opened at $430.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.53. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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