S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,551 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $409.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $545.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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