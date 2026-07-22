S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,211 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of S&P Global worth $282,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 858.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $919,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,256.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $755,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,587,910,000 after acquiring an additional 922,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,161,498,000 after acquiring an additional 600,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of S&P Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Benzinga

JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Positive Sentiment: S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. PR Newswire

S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Zacks

Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. American Banking News

Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Online value-investor chatter has been positive on SPGI, comparing it favorably with other high-profile names, but this is more sentiment than a fundamental catalyst. Insider Monkey

S&P Global Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $430.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.53.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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