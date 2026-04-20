S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,288 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.09% of S&P Global worth $139,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $456,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global by 27.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,229 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $81,879,000 after buying an additional 36,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $442.81 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $425.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.97. The firm has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Weiss Ratings lowered S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $558.47.

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S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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