S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,778 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $117,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 104,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 595,631 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $289,900,000 after purchasing an additional 595,059 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,503,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 79.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $372,841,000 after acquiring an additional 339,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 32.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800,443 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $389,584,000 after acquiring an additional 194,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $550.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped expectations: S&P Global reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, with revenue up year-over-year and management setting FY2026 EPS guidance of $19.40–19.65, supporting fundamentals and forward visibility. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Q1 results topped expectations: S&P Global reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, with revenue up year-over-year and management setting FY2026 EPS guidance of $19.40–19.65, supporting fundamentals and forward visibility. Positive Sentiment: Major broker price-target lifts: Morgan Stanley bumped its PT to $557 (keeps overweight) and JPMorgan raised its PT to $550 (overweight), signaling institutional confidence and potential upside. Morgan Stanley Lift JPMorgan Adjusts PT

Major broker price-target lifts: Morgan Stanley bumped its PT to $557 (keeps overweight) and JPMorgan raised its PT to $550 (overweight), signaling institutional confidence and potential upside. Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves in energy: S&P Global announced strategic innovations and changes in its upstream energy business aimed at improving its footprint in energy markets — a potential long-term revenue driver if execution succeeds. Strategic Innovations in Upstream Energy

Strategic moves in energy: S&P Global announced strategic innovations and changes in its upstream energy business aimed at improving its footprint in energy markets — a potential long-term revenue driver if execution succeeds. Positive Sentiment: Global expansion: The firm opened a new Gurugram office as it expands its India hub, supporting talent scale and cost diversification in a key growth region. India Hub Expansion

Global expansion: The firm opened a new Gurugram office as it expands its India hub, supporting talent scale and cost diversification in a key growth region. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access: CEO Martina Cheung will present at the Barclays Americas Select Conference (May 5), providing fresh management commentary but no immediate material news. Barclays Conference

Investor access: CEO Martina Cheung will present at the Barclays Americas Select Conference (May 5), providing fresh management commentary but no immediate material news. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary: Recent analyst write-ups and previews are providing varied takes on S&P Global’s positioning vs. peers; useful for context but not single‑handedly market-moving. Analysts Offer Insights

Industry commentary: Recent analyst write-ups and previews are providing varied takes on S&P Global’s positioning vs. peers; useful for context but not single‑handedly market-moving. Negative Sentiment: Energy headwinds and market volatility cited in post‑earnings commentary could pressure parts of the business and investor sentiment, tempering the upside from the beat. Q1 Deep Dive

Energy headwinds and market volatility cited in post‑earnings commentary could pressure parts of the business and investor sentiment, tempering the upside from the beat. Negative Sentiment: Minor analyst downgrade to estimates: Erste Group trimmed its FY2026 EPS forecast very slightly, signaling some caution among brokers even as consensus remains close to management guidance. (Report summary)

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $431.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.37. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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