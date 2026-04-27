S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,530 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $580.00 to $556.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $498.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $558.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $436.62 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $428.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.66. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here