S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,108 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $423.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The stock's 50-day moving average is $424.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.04. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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