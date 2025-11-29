S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497,442 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 191,791 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 4.2% of Edgewood Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of S&P Global worth $1,316,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $613.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $499.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $488.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

