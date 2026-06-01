S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 20,272 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $423.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.83. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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