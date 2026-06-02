S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,292 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 263,278 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 3.7% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.34% of S&P Global worth $538,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $429.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The business's 50 day moving average is $424.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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