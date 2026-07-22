S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Position Lifted by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,509 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.2% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $89,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about S&P Global

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on S&P Global (SPGI) to $521 and kept an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Benzinga

JPMorgan also lifted its price target on SPGI to $555 and maintained an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst view. Positive Sentiment: S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. PR Newswire

S&P Dow Jones Indices and Pantera Capital launched the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, a rules-based benchmark for institutional digital-asset investing that could strengthen S&P Global’s index business and credibility in crypto-related products. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Zacks

Recent commentary notes S&P Global’s upcoming earnings report is expected to show growth, but one preview said the company may not have the ideal setup for an earnings beat, keeping expectations mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. American Banking News

Erste Group Bank reportedly cut FY2027 EPS estimates for SPGI, which adds some caution around longer-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Online value-investor chatter has been positive on SPGI, comparing it favorably with other high-profile names, but this is more sentiment than a fundamental catalyst. Insider Monkey

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $557.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $533.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $430.69 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $422.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.53. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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