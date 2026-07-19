Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 34,229 PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,229 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. NFSG Corp purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 158.5% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Lila Snyder sold 3,339 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $391,264.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,540 shares in the company, valued at $414,817.20. This represents a 48.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew William Koart sold 7,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $894,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,000. This trade represents a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.99. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc NYSE: PHM is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Further Reading

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