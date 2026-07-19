Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 35,584 Sysco Corporation $SYY

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,305,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,591,281,000 after purchasing an additional 814,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,669,576 shares of the company's stock worth $2,195,973,000 after buying an additional 246,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728,692 shares of the company's stock worth $934,391,000 after buying an additional 131,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $542,780,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,058,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $446,444,000 after buying an additional 500,881 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw purchased 13,304 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $1,000,061.68. Following the purchase, the director owned 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Melius Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

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Sysco Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.19 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 103.57%. Sysco's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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