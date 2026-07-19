Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,417 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,591,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268,824 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,544,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,629,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,981,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,512.88. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,196 shares of company stock worth $47,631,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,477.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.4%

TDG stock opened at $1,214.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1,258.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,274.26.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here