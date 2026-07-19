Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.25 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company's stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, June 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.7%

AEP stock opened at $132.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $105.70 and a one year high of $140.58. The company's 50 day moving average price is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.62.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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