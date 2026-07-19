Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.05 Million in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,839 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 price objective on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $148.12 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.64. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $126.23 and a 52-week high of $155.74. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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