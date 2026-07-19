Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,057 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,319,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $6,278,422,000 after purchasing an additional 920,495 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,189,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,308 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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