Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Invests $6.46 Million in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,869,843 shares of the company's stock worth $27,704,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,782 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,953,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,967,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,292 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $6,924,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Freedom Capital upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $252.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average of $234.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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