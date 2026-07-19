Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,020,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.1% of Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $12,976,634,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,502 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,734 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,963,490 shares of the company's stock worth $1,805,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,069 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,178.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,118.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,036.80. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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