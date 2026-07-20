Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 12,377 Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,377 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Prologis by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $149.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business's fifty day moving average price is $143.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is 95.32%.

Key Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth.

Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Prologis Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. PLD Q2 Earnings Call Shows Growth Across Logistics, Data Centers

Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Prologis: AI Creates An Opportunity, But The Price Is High

Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns could create some near-term pressure as investors weigh whether the recent rally has already priced in much of the earnings upgrade and AI-related optimism.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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