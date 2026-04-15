Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $4 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 449,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,423,559.04. This represents a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 413,568 shares of company stock worth $42,435,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39. The company has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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