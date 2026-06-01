Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,690 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,065 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.86% of Spectrum Brands worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,052,850 shares of the company's stock worth $107,836,000 after purchasing an additional 260,085 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,618 shares of the company's stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,163 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company's stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 47,935 shares of the company's stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts: Sign Up

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $78.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $708.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.45 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Spectrum Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPB

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.85 per share, with a total value of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,603,077.80. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Spectrum Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Spectrum Brands wasn't on the list.

While Spectrum Brands currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here