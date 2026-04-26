Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 44,313 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,178 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 44,313 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 3.0% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Zimmer Biomet worth $13,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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