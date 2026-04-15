Split Rock Private Trading & Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,860 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Split Rock Private Trading & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,860 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Quanta Services accounts for 0.6% of Split Rock Private Trading & Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $594.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $552.35 and a 200 day moving average of $481.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.04 and a 12 month high of $599.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.61%.Quanta Services's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quanta Services from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $595.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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