Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,833 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $42,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 40.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,730,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,906,260,000 after buying an additional 789,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,534.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,474 shares of the company's stock worth $398,889,000 after acquiring an additional 555,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 699,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,551,000 after acquiring an additional 428,156 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $536.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company's fifty day moving average is $494.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.18. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 31.35%. Spotify Technology's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $690.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Insider Activity

In other Spotify Technology news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total value of $9,864,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares in the company, valued at $9,758,773.68. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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