Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,034,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $600,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 72,142 shares of the company's stock worth $41,894,000 after purchasing an additional 48,933 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 960 shares of the company's stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company's stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Spotify Technology Stock Down 12.5%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $433.78 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $501.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.45. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Spotify Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Spotify Technology

In related news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total value of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,560,425.39. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,758,773.68. This trade represents a 50.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $692.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Key Spotify Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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