Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) by 212.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,949 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,147 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.74. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,954.04. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 3,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $268,787.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,220.60. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,146. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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