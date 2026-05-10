SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,237 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts: Sign Up

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.12.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SS&C Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SS&C Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SS&C Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here