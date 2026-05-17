Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 274,520 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 719,648 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 274,520 shares during the period. Liquidity Services accounts for approximately 0.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 2.34% of Liquidity Services worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 55.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,227,000 after buying an additional 454,988 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,743 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 254,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,707 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 209,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,535 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 162,120 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,301 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 154,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidity Services currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $120.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.30%.Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Daunt sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $91,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,411,235.12. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $234,608.47. Following the sale, the vice president owned 68,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,023.54. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,843 shares of company stock worth $809,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.06% of the company's stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

Further Reading

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