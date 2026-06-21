Stance Capital LLC Has $4.63 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Stance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 118.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,375 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 68,020 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.7% of Stance Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 271.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Intel by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a PE ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $135.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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