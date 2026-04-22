Stantec Inc. $STN Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,298 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 125,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.21% of Stantec worth $22,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 423.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company's stock.

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Stantec Stock Down 1.8%

Stantec stock opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.21. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.08 and a twelve month high of $114.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Stantec's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stantec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STN. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Stantec from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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