Starz Entertainment Corp. $STRZ Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Starz Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:STRZ - Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,862 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 95,245 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 4.25% of Starz Entertainment worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRZ. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starz Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $5,076,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starz Entertainment by 547.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 175,325 shares of the company's stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 148,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $2,212,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,948,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starz Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,607,000.

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Starz Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Starz Entertainment stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $331.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. Starz Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starz Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Starz Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starz Entertainment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. sold 1,803,786 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $25,000,473.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starz Entertainment News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Starz Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Starz Entertainment to $21 from $20, signaling modest upside from current levels and reflecting ongoing analyst interest in the stock.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Starz Entertainment to $21 from $20, signaling modest upside from current levels and reflecting ongoing analyst interest in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Starz reported positive operating cash flow, with management saying OTT revenue grew sequentially and that it is accelerating its margin-expansion timeline, now targeting 20% adjusted OIBDA margin by the second half of 2027, one year earlier than previously guided. Article Title

Starz reported positive operating cash flow, with management saying OTT revenue grew sequentially and that it is accelerating its margin-expansion timeline, now targeting 20% adjusted OIBDA margin by the second half of 2027, one year earlier than previously guided. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced new programming moves, including a premiere date for The Listeners and a new greenlit original, which could support subscriber engagement over time.

The company also announced new programming moves, including a premiere date for The Listeners and a new greenlit original, which could support subscriber engagement over time. Neutral Sentiment: Starz said it exited its pay-2 deal with Universal as it continues reviewing content spending, a strategic step aimed at improving economics but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Article Title

Starz said it exited its pay-2 deal with Universal as it continues reviewing content spending, a strategic step aimed at improving economics but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q1 earnings missed expectations badly, with EPS of -$9.83 versus estimates of -$0.85, and revenue fell 7.2% year over year to $306.9 million, pressuring sentiment on the stock. Article Title

Q1 earnings missed expectations badly, with EPS of -$9.83 versus estimates of -$0.85, and revenue fell 7.2% year over year to $306.9 million, pressuring sentiment on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Streaming and linear revenue both declined, and the wider quarterly loss underscores that Starz is still working through subscriber and content-cost challenges despite its improved cash flow profile.

Starz Entertainment Profile

Starz Entertainment NASDAQ: STRZ is a global media and entertainment company that operates premium subscription video services across linear television and digital streaming platforms. The company's core offering includes the STARZ and STARZ ENCORE linear networks in the United States, alongside its STARZPLAY streaming service, which is available in North America, parts of Europe, Latin America and select Asian markets. Through its multi-platform distribution strategy, Starz delivers a combination of original programming, feature films and licensed series to a broad subscriber base.

At the heart of Starz Entertainment's business is its investment in original content production.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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