State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Medtronic PLC $MDT

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219,635 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 15,917 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Medtronic worth $106,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,909,406 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $11,062,693,000 after buying an additional 1,895,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,227,006 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,448,699,000 after acquiring an additional 310,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,275,850 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,854,616,000 after acquiring an additional 595,549 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,708,220,000 after acquiring an additional 566,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.48. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

