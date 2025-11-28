State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $85.51 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,755 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $85,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $121.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.72 and a 200-day moving average of $131.18. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm's business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

