State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) by 540.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,973 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,206 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 62.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Get BTSG alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $49.00 price objective on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised BrightSpring Health Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BrightSpring Health Services

Insider Activity at BrightSpring Health Services

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $1,234,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,550,943.10. The trade was a 21.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Phipps sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $1,440,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,966. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,727,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company's 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.48%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BrightSpring Health Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BrightSpring Health Services wasn't on the list.

While BrightSpring Health Services currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here