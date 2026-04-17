State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $100.97 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,957 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.1% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $100,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: ACHIEVE‑4 late‑stage results show Foundayo reduced all‑cause death and major cardiovascular events versus insulin, strengthening the drug’s safety profile and supporting broader use in diabetes/obesity markets. ACHIEVE-4 topline results

ACHIEVE‑4 late‑stage results show Foundayo reduced all‑cause death and major cardiovascular events versus insulin, strengthening the drug’s safety profile and supporting broader use in diabetes/obesity markets. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and analysts have applauded Foundayo’s cardiovascular data and several brokers have reiterated buy views, which supports investor confidence in Lilly’s obesity franchise as a long‑term growth driver. Analysts applaud Foundayo data

Wall Street and analysts have applauded Foundayo’s cardiovascular data and several brokers have reiterated buy views, which supports investor confidence in Lilly’s obesity franchise as a long‑term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Expectations for strong Q1 revenue from Mounjaro and Zepbound — driven by improved supply and global uptake — are supporting the top‑line outlook ahead of the earnings call. Mounjaro and Zepbound sales outlook

Expectations for strong Q1 revenue from Mounjaro and Zepbound — driven by improved supply and global uptake — are supporting the top‑line outlook ahead of the earnings call. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly confirmed its Q1 2026 results and conference call for April 30 — a key event that will give investors updated sales, margin and guidance color for the obesity/diabetes franchise. Q1 results announcement

Lilly confirmed its Q1 2026 results and conference call for April 30 — a key event that will give investors updated sales, margin and guidance color for the obesity/diabetes franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly agreed to acquire CrossBridge Bio to add dual‑payload ADC technology — a small, strategic bolt‑on that bolsters oncology pipeline optionality but is not material to near‑term revenues. CrossBridge Bio acquisition

Lilly agreed to acquire CrossBridge Bio to add dual‑payload ADC technology — a small, strategic bolt‑on that bolsters oncology pipeline optionality but is not material to near‑term revenues. Negative Sentiment: The FDA has asked Lilly for additional post‑marketing safety data on Foundayo (liver and cardiovascular signals), prompting regulatory uncertainty that pressured the stock despite positive trial results. FDA requests post‑marketing studies

The FDA has asked Lilly for additional post‑marketing safety data on Foundayo (liver and cardiovascular signals), prompting regulatory uncertainty that pressured the stock despite positive trial results. Negative Sentiment: A study comparing weight‑loss drugs suggests competitive differences in lean‑mass preservation (Novo’s semaglutide vs. Lilly’s tirzepatide), highlighting potential efficacy/safety tradeoffs that could influence prescriber and payer preferences. Competitive lean‑mass study

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1%

LLY stock opened at $904.00 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $973.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $979.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $854.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,224.59.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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