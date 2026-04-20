State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining Company $HL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL - Free Report) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,861 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 266,317 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 2,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.2%

HL opened at $19.50 on Monday. Hecla Mining Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company's 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Hecla Mining's payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d'Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company's principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

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