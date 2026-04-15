State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $55.25 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,951 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 32,880 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Walmart were worth $55,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $2,460,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,023,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $509,780,812.39. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,529 shares of company stock worth $32,173,300. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $125.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.57. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.61 and a 1-year high of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $996.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Argus raised Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $137.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here