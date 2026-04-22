State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,018 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,018 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6,225.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $158.00 to $128.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $310.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $169.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $121.06 and a 1-year high of $333.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $143.54 and its 200-day moving average is $159.39.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.Molina Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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