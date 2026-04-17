State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,645 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,642 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,645 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company's stock worth $716,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,354 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,512,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,838 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 126.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,584,162 shares of the company's stock worth $664,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,609 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $367,467,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,832,777 shares of the company's stock worth $4,789,914,000 after purchasing an additional 956,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $234.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $564.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.12%.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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