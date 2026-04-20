State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes $1.69 Million Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,751 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000.

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Qnity Electronics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Q stock opened at $136.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.42.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Qnity Electronics's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Q shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $117.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $120.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Q? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report).

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