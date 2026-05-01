State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 9,900 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,704 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $275,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company's stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company's stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock worth $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $937.04 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $947.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $984.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a market cap of $885.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 33.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,216.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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