State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 51,823 Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,823 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Delek US as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter worth $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, EVP Denise Clark Mcwatters sold 11,988 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $495,464.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,066,520.68. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Israel sold 38,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,544,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,074.95. The trade was a 40.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,095 shares of company stock worth $7,257,409. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DK has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Delek US to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Delek US from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Delek US from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Price Performance

DK stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.63. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -112.09%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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